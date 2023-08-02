Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.