Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 57.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.77 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

