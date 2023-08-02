Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

