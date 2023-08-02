Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average is $137.43. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

