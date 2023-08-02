878 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

