Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

Insider Activity

CME Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

