Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

