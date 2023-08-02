Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

