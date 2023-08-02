Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120,176 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,008 shares of company stock worth $42,498,045. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.86, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.