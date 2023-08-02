KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 742.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $488,457.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

