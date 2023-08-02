KBC Group NV Acquires 14,256 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 225.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Shares of MOH opened at $302.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

