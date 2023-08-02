Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 67.26%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

