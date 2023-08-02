KBC Group NV Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,720 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.