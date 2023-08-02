KBC Group NV Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,720 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.50.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes
In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Stock Average Calculator
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.