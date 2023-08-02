KBC Group NV Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,354 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

