KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

