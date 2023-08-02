KBC Group NV Buys 18,896 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 209.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFX opened at $202.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

