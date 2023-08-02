KBC Group NV Sells 18,401 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.70. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

