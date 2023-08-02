KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MarketAxess by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

