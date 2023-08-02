Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

