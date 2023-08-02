KBC Group NV Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,244,000 after buying an additional 35,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

