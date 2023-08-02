KBC Group NV Has $5.86 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,392,000 after purchasing an additional 469,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

