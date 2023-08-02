KBC Group NV Purchases 9,937 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.73.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

