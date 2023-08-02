KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $234,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 55.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Garmin by 20.5% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 16,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

