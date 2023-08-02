KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

