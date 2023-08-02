KBC Group NV Sells 79,823 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

