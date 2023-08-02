KBC Group NV Purchases 30,775 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 129.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3,616.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

