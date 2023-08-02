KBC Group NV Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.