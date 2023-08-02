Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,035 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

