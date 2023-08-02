KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 329.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 1.0 %

K opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.