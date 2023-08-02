KBC Group NV Acquires 84,808 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 322.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 134,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.76.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
