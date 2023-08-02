KBC Group NV Purchases 1,011 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $264.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

