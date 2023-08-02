KBC Group NV Has $6.50 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Catalent worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

