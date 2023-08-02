KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $296,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $415,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $433.73 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.22.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

