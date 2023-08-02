KBC Group NV Purchases 346,633 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $121,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

