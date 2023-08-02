Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $118,000 Position in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBWFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIOBW opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

