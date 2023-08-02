Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Israel Acquisitions Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISRLU opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.
About Israel Acquisitions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Israel Acquisitions
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.