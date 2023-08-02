Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,206. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,956.11 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,064.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,841.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.