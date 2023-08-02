Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.