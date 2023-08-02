Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,272 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

