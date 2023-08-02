Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.