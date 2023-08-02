Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

