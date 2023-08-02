Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.62 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Insulet by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.45. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 236.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

