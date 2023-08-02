Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,319 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

