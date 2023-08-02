Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 296.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Activity

Qorvo Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

