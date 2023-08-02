Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

