Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY23 guidance at $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.55-$2.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

