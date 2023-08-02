Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ducommun Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

