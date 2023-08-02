Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

