Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 989.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

