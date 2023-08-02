Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 192.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 198,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

