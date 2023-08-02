Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
KMT stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.
KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
